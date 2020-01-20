EDR
The experienced Jaco Peyper, along with AJ Jacobs, Rasta Rasivhenge and Marius van der Westhuizen are the four South African referees on the 12-man Vodacom Super Rugby referee panel for the 2020 season, SANZAAR confirmed on Monday.
The scene is set for another exciting instalment of the Vodacom #SuperHeroSunday doubleheader when several 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks will lead the charge for their teams at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, 19 January.
The Springboks continued to receive the due recognition for their sublime 2019 season as they were nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year award on Wednesday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was honoured for his contribution to South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup victory when he walked away with the prestigious Pat Marshall Memorial Award at the annual Rugby Union Writers' Club dinner in London on Tuesday night.
The Springboks’ successful 2019 season is reflected by the nominations in the main categories in the annual SA Rugby Awards, with World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and fellow global nominee, Cheslin Kolbe, both ranked in the top five for the season.