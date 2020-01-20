BT MURRAYFIELD

Team news

Blitzboks on track for 2020 – Powell

Comment

Blitzboks keen to go and do the work - Du Preez

Match report

Two tight encounters at Vodacom #SuperHeroSunday

News

Four SA referees on 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby Referee panel

News

Four SA referees on 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby Referee panel

The experienced Jaco Peyper, along with AJ Jacobs, Rasta Rasivhenge and Marius van der Westhuizen are the four South African referees on the 12-man Vodacom Super Rugby referee panel for the 2020 season, SANZAAR confirmed on Monday.

 
January 20, 2020

News

RWC Springboks lead the charge at Vodacom #SuperHeroSunday

The scene is set for another exciting instalment of the Vodacom #SuperHeroSunday doubleheader when several 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks will lead the charge for their teams at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, 19 January.

 
January 16, 2020

News

Springboks nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year

The Springboks continued to receive the due recognition for their sublime 2019 season as they were nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year award on Wednesday.

 
January 15, 2020

News

Siya Kolisi scoops major accolade in the UK

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was honoured for his contribution to South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup victory when he walked away with the prestigious Pat Marshall Memorial Award at the annual Rugby Union Writers' Club dinner in London on Tuesday night.

 
January 14, 2020

News

Springboks dominate nominations for SA Rugby Awards 2019

The Springboks’ successful 2019 season is reflected by the nominations in the main categories in the annual SA Rugby Awards, with World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit and fellow global nominee, Cheslin Kolbe, both ranked in the top five for the season.

 
December 17, 2019
